GALGOCZI, ELIZABETH It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth Galgoczi. She passed peacefully at home on April 28, 2019, with loving family by her side. Predeceased by her loving husband John Galgoczi. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Catherine "Kasia", along with siblings Edward (Ala), Wiesia, Christopher (Jola) and many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends will be received at Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main Street South (Highway 10), Brampton, on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church, 115 Vodden Street East. Interment Meadowvale Cemetery. Donations to the are greatly appreciated by the family. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 3, 2019