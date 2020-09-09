GALLACHER, Elizabeth "Betty" It is with great sadness in our hearts that the family of Betty Gallacher announce her passing at the age of 94. Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband Eddie Gallacher. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Agnes Park and Linda Gallacher, and her brother-in-law Angus Gallacher and her cousins Netta Boag and Tom Davis. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews at home in Canada, Scotland and New Zealand and by her extended family and friends. Betty was a very generous person. She was an animal lover, enjoyed playing cards and golf with her friends, had a passion for travel and was an amazing host of many memorable parties and family gatherings. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. As per Betty's wish, a private family interment will take place at Pine Hills Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice. For more information, please visit www.etouch.ca