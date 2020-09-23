1/1
ELIZABETH GAUNT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELIZABETH GAUNT Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in her 85th year. Loving wife of Peter Gaunt. Beloved mother of David Gaunt and his wife Gayl Hawkins, and Stephanie Gaunt Wilson. Loving grandmother to Spencer and Colton Gaunt, Ben Wilson and Thomas Wilson. Elizabeth was predeceased by her brother Dennis Cryer (Mary). Elizabeth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was formerly of Toronto/Oakville but she and Peter moved to the Campbellford area in 2015. Her love of cooking and entertaining made her a tremendous host. Her artistic nature was captured daily in the love of her home and gardening, as she was an Interior Designer. Her outgoing nature always made her the life of any party. Many highlights in her life include travel to Florida, family and her time in the Campbellford area where both she and Peter enjoyed country life. The family would like to extend a thank you to all the nurses and staff during her time at Rosewood Estates Retirement Home and the Northumberland Hills Hospital Dialysis Unit. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at Christ Church Anglican Cemetery, Campbellford. If desired, memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Family encourage memories and stories to be shared online at weaverfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Family Funeral Home Campbellford Chapel
77 Second Street
Campbellford, ON K0L 1L0
(705) 653-1179
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Family Funeral Home Campbellford Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved