GAWLEY, Elizabeth (nee CUMMING) Born July 13, 1926, in Toronto, ON, Elizabeth passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of the late Edward (2009). Loving mother to Robert (Jane), Barbara (Randy) and Don (Lori). Much loved grandmother of Jordan, Andrew, Tyler, Michael and Erin and great-grandmother to Avery and Oliver. She will be missed by her brothers-in-law Robert and David Gawley. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service to take place on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. George's on the Hill Anglican Church, 4600 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke, followed by interment in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 10, 2020