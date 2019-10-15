GLADMAN, Elizabeth (Betty) (nee HARVEY) 1923 - 2019 On October 11, 2019, Betty, beloved wife of the late Frederick. Will be much missed by her daughters Pamela (Jiri Voves), Patricia (Dan Dore), and Penelope (Robin Harber). Loving Baba to her grandchildren Emelyne Voves (Ronnie Das), Nigel Harber, and Samantha Harber and to her great-grandchildren Aurelia and Eliana Das and Avalon and Eden Mann. Survived by her sisters Irene Brownlow and Shirley Moller. She will be lovingly remembered by her extended family and many friends. Betty was a longtime member of the Leaside Lawn Bowling and Curling Clubs, as well as an avid member of Taylor Place, the Ladies Fellowship Group of the Donway Covenant United Church, and St. Mark's Presbyterian Church. Betty was enthusiastic about sports and participated in many; she and Fred enjoyed many years of square dancing. She was a world-wide traveller and relished her many adventures to far-off and exotic places. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 27th at 2:00 p.m. The Simple Alternative, 275 Lesmill Road, North York, Ontario M3B 2V1. The service will be followed by a reception at the same location. For those who wish, donations (cheques) in memory of Elizabeth Gladman may be made to The Cedarbrook Lodge Resident Council, 520 Markham Road, Scarborough, Ontario M1H 3A1, who manage the many activities that have provided Betty and the other residents with great enjoyment.

