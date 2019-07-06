Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH "BETTY" HAGEMANS. View Sign Obituary

HAGEMANS, ELIZABETH "BETTY" (nee COX) Died peacefully on July 3, 2019, at Pinecrest Nursing Home, Bobcaygeon. Betty lived a full life until age 98, and is now with Frank, her husband of 75 years, who also died recently at age 98. They were a truly devoted and loving couple. Betty was predeceased by brothers Ken and Bruce. Betty is survived by son, Gary Hagemens (Diane), daughter Susan DiCato (the late Joe), grandchildren Julie and Jason Hagemans, Nick and Natalie DiCato, great-grandchildren Keely and Parker Smith. Betty contributed to the war effort working at Small Arms Ammunitions in Long Branch and later she enjoyed working for Simpsons at Sherway Gardens, but she was best known for her baking skills. Betty always shared her famous pies, cakes, maple cream fudge and cookies with family and friends. She created wonderful combinations of jams, preserves and excelled at bread making, especially our famous Dutch fruit loaf. She left behind a cherished collection of family recipes. After retirement, Betty and Frank visited family in Holland and travelled to numerous European countries as well as the US and spent several years visiting Susan and family in Los Angeles. Special thank you to the kind staff at Pinecrest for their loving care of Betty and Frank. It's the end of an era for our family. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation. Friends may send condolences or make donations by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL at

