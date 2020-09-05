HARRISON, ELIZABETH (BETTY) (nee HUGHES) July 31, 1931 – August 29, 2020 Loving mom of Kelly (Ian Marsland) and Karyn (Garrett Lauzon), proud grandma of Katie and Bridget Marsland, Matteo and Mia Levin and Eva Lauzon, adored sister and best friend of Margaret Bibby, cherished daughter of the late Elizabeth Hughes and beloved wife of Robert Harrison. Mom will be greatly missed by her family and her dear friend, Rita Spicer. Mom began as a clerk-typist at Safety Supply Company in Toronto and worked her way up to become the Executive Assistant to the General Manager, Peter Dewar. It was at Safety Supply where she met a young salesman, Bob Harrison. They were married in 1964 and celebrated their 56th anniversary this year. Mom and Dad loved living in the country and built their dream home in Campbellville in 1979. Soon after, they co-founded Heritage Safety Products in Milton. While raising two daughters and managing a household, Mom was a Jack of All Trades at Heritage and worked tirelessly to help build the company into the success it is today. Mom was incredibly proud of her girls, her grandchildren and her sons-in-law and loved spending time with her family just as much as we loved spending time with her. In her later years, Mom spent quite a bit of time in Milton District Hospital. Mom and her family were always grateful for the compassionate and expert care she received there. We would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Horvath, Dr. Hui, Dr. Marshall and the wonderful nurses and respiratory therapists at MDH for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Donkey Sanctuary in Puslinch, The Oakville and Milton Humane Society or Milton District Hospital. The family will receive friends at McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home in Milton, on Wednesday, September 9th, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A private celebration of Mom's life will follow at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store