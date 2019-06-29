BROOKER, Elizabeth (Bette) Helen (nee DOWNIE) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bette on Monday, June 24, 2019, peacefully at home in Toronto, at the age of 88. Predeceased by her beloved husband Arthur, Bette will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her children Janet and Lindsey, her cherished grandchildren Megan, Leah and Elizabeth Dreesmann and Breanna and Darcie Pugh and sons-in-law Dan Dreesmann and Steve Pugh. Elizabeth will be lovingly remembered by her nieces Patricia and Maralyn, nephews Brian and Douglas and other extended family. She will be missed by her many friends both locally and around the world. She will be in our hearts forever and always. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 5, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Hearthstone by the Bay, 3 Marine Parade Drive, Etobicoke, ON. A reception will also be held on July 9, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019