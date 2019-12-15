HERDMAN, ELIZABETH "HILDA" Passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019. Hilda was precedeased by her first husband Kenneth Christoffersen and her husband Clayton Herdman. She will be missed by her loving children Judy Christoffersen (David Janes), Beverley (Joseph Kovach), Christina (David Brown), Kim Christoffersen and Robin (Walter Johnson). Hilda will be remembered fondly by her grandchildren Meggan, Christian, Bailey, Jordan, Emily, Allison, KC, Rhonda and 7 great-grandchildren. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Kipling Acres.Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a service beginning at 12 p.m. at Highland Funeral Home, Markham Chapel located at 10 Cachet Woods Court (northeast corner 16th Avenue and Hwy. 404). In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations to Diabetes Canada may be made with thanks from the family. Online condolences may be placed at www.highlandmarkham.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 15, 2019