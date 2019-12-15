Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH "HILDA" HERDMAN. View Sign Service Information Highland Funeral Home 10 CACHET WOODS COURT Markham , ON L6C 3G1 (905)-887-8600 Obituary

HERDMAN, ELIZABETH "HILDA" Passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019. Hilda was precedeased by her first husband Kenneth Christoffersen and her husband Clayton Herdman. She will be missed by her loving children Judy Christoffersen (David Janes), Beverley (Joseph Kovach), Christina (David Brown), Kim Christoffersen and Robin (Walter Johnson). Hilda will be remembered fondly by her grandchildren Meggan, Christian, Bailey, Jordan, Emily, Allison, KC, Rhonda and 7 great-grandchildren. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Kipling Acres.Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a service beginning at 12 p.m. at Highland Funeral Home, Markham Chapel located at 10 Cachet Woods Court (northeast corner 16th Avenue and Hwy. 404). In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations to Diabetes Canada may be made with thanks from the family. Online condolences may be placed at www.highlandmarkham.ca

HERDMAN, ELIZABETH "HILDA" Passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019. Hilda was precedeased by her first husband Kenneth Christoffersen and her husband Clayton Herdman. She will be missed by her loving children Judy Christoffersen (David Janes), Beverley (Joseph Kovach), Christina (David Brown), Kim Christoffersen and Robin (Walter Johnson). Hilda will be remembered fondly by her grandchildren Meggan, Christian, Bailey, Jordan, Emily, Allison, KC, Rhonda and 7 great-grandchildren. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Kipling Acres.Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a service beginning at 12 p.m. at Highland Funeral Home, Markham Chapel located at 10 Cachet Woods Court (northeast corner 16th Avenue and Hwy. 404). In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations to Diabetes Canada may be made with thanks from the family. Online condolences may be placed at www.highlandmarkham.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close