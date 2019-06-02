SHIELDS, ELIZABETH IRENE April 29, 1927 – May 29, 2019 Loving wife of 71 years to William Noel Shields. Dear mother of Vivian (Russ), Gloria (Gil), Marsha (Paul-deceased), Judy (deceased), Bill (Marisa), Chuck (Brenda) and Lisa. Cherished grandmother of sixteen, great-grandmother of twenty-three and proud great-great-grandmother of three. Irene is survived by her brother Gordon Thomson and sister-in-law Helena McDonald as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents James and Esther Thomson and sister Jean Archibald. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4th with a Legion service beginning at 7 p.m. Funeral Service will held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5th at St. Simon's Anglican Church, 1450 Litchfield Road, Oakville. Interment to follow at St. Jude's Cemetery, Oakville. There will be a Celebration of Irene's Life following the interment from 2-4 p.m. at the Oakville Legion (Branch 114), 36 Upper Middle Road East, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Visit our guestbook online at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 2, 2019