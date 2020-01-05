|
LIPSETT, ELIZABETH JANE Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Wexford. Jane beloved wife of the late Ralph. Loving mother of Greg (Donna) and Brian. Dear Grammy of Alannah and Lauren. Loving sister of Grace Tipping and the late Dorothy Croskill. Lovingly remembered by her family and friends. Visitation from 12 noon until the time of the service at 1 p.m. in Wexford Presbyterian Church, 7 Elinor Ave. Interment Pine Hills Cemetery. Donations to the would be appreciated.
