Service Information
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood , ON L9Y 2N7
(705)-445-2651
Visitation
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood , ON L9Y 2N7
Funeral service
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
200 Maple Street
Collingwood , ON
Obituary

RUSSELL, ELIZABETH JANE November 16, 1931 -May 9, 2019 Peacefully on May 9, 2019, surrounded by family. Elizabeth Jane Russell, daughter of the late Nehemiah and Carrie Koch of Oshawa. Much loved wife of Dr. C. Scott Russell of Collingwood. "Liz" was the adored mother of Carrie (Brad Charlton) and Scott (Catherine Gregory). She was a wonderful "Grandma" to Alex, Charlotte, Sam and Spencer and was loved by all of her nephews and nieces from the Russell and Pyette clans as well as her niece Sharon McKay (her brother Jim's only child) and husband Don. Elizabeth was predeceased by her brother Jim and her sister-in-law Bea and will be missed greatly by her sisters-in-law Margaret Pyette and Chris Russell and brothers-in-law Jim Pyette and Bob Russell. "Liz" was fiercely proud of her family and its' history. She loved bridge, a good story and knew her way around the golf course. She loved us all. Memorial visitation will be held at Fawcett Funeral Home, 82 Pine Street, Collingwood, ON, Monday, May 13, 2019 4-6 p.m. Funeral Service at First Presbyterian Church, 200 Maple Street Collingwood, ON, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the children's charity of your choice gratefully accepted. Friends may visit Elizabeth's online Book of Memories at

RUSSELL, ELIZABETH JANE November 16, 1931 -May 9, 2019 Peacefully on May 9, 2019, surrounded by family. Elizabeth Jane Russell, daughter of the late Nehemiah and Carrie Koch of Oshawa. Much loved wife of Dr. C. Scott Russell of Collingwood. "Liz" was the adored mother of Carrie (Brad Charlton) and Scott (Catherine Gregory). She was a wonderful "Grandma" to Alex, Charlotte, Sam and Spencer and was loved by all of her nephews and nieces from the Russell and Pyette clans as well as her niece Sharon McKay (her brother Jim's only child) and husband Don. Elizabeth was predeceased by her brother Jim and her sister-in-law Bea and will be missed greatly by her sisters-in-law Margaret Pyette and Chris Russell and brothers-in-law Jim Pyette and Bob Russell. "Liz" was fiercely proud of her family and its' history. She loved bridge, a good story and knew her way around the golf course. She loved us all. Memorial visitation will be held at Fawcett Funeral Home, 82 Pine Street, Collingwood, ON, Monday, May 13, 2019 4-6 p.m. Funeral Service at First Presbyterian Church, 200 Maple Street Collingwood, ON, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the children's charity of your choice gratefully accepted.

