FOLEY, ELIZABETH "BETTY" JEAN Passed away peacefully at the Burnbrae Gardens Nursing Home with her family by her side on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Ed Foley. Loving mother of Russell, Dawn, Robin, Bobby, Jan, Joey, the late Catherine "Gay" and predeceased by her step-daughter Eileen Cross (nee Hall). Predeceased by her sister Doris Wilkes/Spellen (nee Cooney). Betty will be truly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit at the Weaver Family Funeral Homes - Campbellford, 77 Second St., on Friday, March 1st, from 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the Campbellford Baptist Church, 166 Grand Rd., Campbellford, on Saturday, March 2nd, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Lionel Pye officiating. Interment to take place in the spring at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Reception to follow back at the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Campbellford Food Bank would be appreciated by the family. Online Guestbook and Condolences at weaverfuneralhomes.com
|
Weaver Family Funeral Home Campbellford Chapel
77 Second Street
Campbellford, ON K0L 1L0
(705) 653-1179
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 27, 2019