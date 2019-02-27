Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH JEAN "BETTY" FOLEY. View Sign

FOLEY, ELIZABETH "BETTY" JEAN Passed away peacefully at the Burnbrae Gardens Nursing Home with her family by her side on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Ed Foley. Loving mother of Russell, Dawn, Robin, Bobby, Jan, Joey, the late Catherine "Gay" and predeceased by her step-daughter Eileen Cross (nee Hall). Predeceased by her sister Doris Wilkes/Spellen (nee Cooney). Betty will be truly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit at the Weaver Family Funeral Homes - Campbellford, 77 Second St., on Friday, March 1st, from 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the Campbellford Baptist Church, 166 Grand Rd., Campbellford, on Saturday, March 2nd, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Lionel Pye officiating. Interment to take place in the spring at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Reception to follow back at the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Campbellford Food Bank would be appreciated by the family.

77 Second Street

Campbellford , ON K0L 1L0

