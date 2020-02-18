|
|
PEARCE, ELIZABETH L. (nee JONES) May 25, 1934 – February 14, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother Elizabeth, affectionately known as Betty. She will be greatly missed by children, Allan (Rita), Lynne (the late Bob), Cheryl (Stephen), Steve, and Shawn (Cindie); grandchildren, Tara (Vito) and Regi; great-grandchildren, Danielle and Kali. Will also be missed by sisters, Frances, Edith, Margaret and Sharon. Predeceased by parents Wilfred and Violet Jones, sister Rose, brother Victor, granddaughter Mandy and husband Alfred (Sonny) Pearce. Our hearts are broken, but Ma's love and devotion will always be with us. Resting Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. West), from 1-5 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Toronto Humane Society or Covenant House.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2020