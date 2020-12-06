LeBLANC, ELIZABETH (BETTY) Peacefully, at the Davis Centre, Bolton, on Friday, November 27, 2020, Elizabeth (Betty) LeBlanc, beloved wife of the late Albert LeBlanc. Loving mother of Rochelle and her husband Marco. Cherished grandmother of Nathan, Camille, Chris, and Nicolas. Dear sister of John Dan MacDonald, Patrick Carrigan, Ethel Chiasson, and Daniel Carrigan. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Due to the global pandemic, cremation has taken place. A Mass will be held at a later date in East Margaree, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia and she will be laid to rest in St. Michael's Cemetery, East Margaree, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. Arrangements by Egan Funeral Home, Bolton (905-857-2213). Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com