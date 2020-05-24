ELIZABETH LYNNE TURNER
TURNER, ELIZABETH LYNNE (nee CLENDENING) 1943 – 2020 With sadness the family announces the passing of Lynne, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her son Glenn, daughter-in-law Marinel and much-loved granddaughter Gritine. Also survived by sister Judi (Les), sister-in-law Christine (Jeff), brother-in-law Paul and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband Phil Turner, sister-in-law Lorraine and her parents Kathleen and Alvin Clendening of Winnipeg. Lynne grew up in Norwood, Manitoba and moved to Toronto in the early 1960's. She lived the last 20 years of her life in Oakville, Ontario. A special thank you to Candice, without whom Lynne would not have been reunited with her 7 brothers and sisters. Special thanks to the "women who lunch" for their caring but specifically to good friend Roberta Reid for her caring support and laughter over the years. Lynne will be remembered in a private gathering by family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at the Ian Anderson House for providing exceptional care in her last few days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ian Anderson House. Online condolences can be made through www.glenoaks.ca

