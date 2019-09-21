MARTELL, ELIZABETH (BETTY) M. May 1, 1927 - September 13, 2019 Is lovingly remembered by her family and cherished friends. Formerly of Kirkland Lake (ON), as a young, independent woman, Elizabeth moved to Toronto, where she remained throughout her life. After many years of devoted service working as a business manager for Sears Canada, she retired to a life of quiet enjoyment. Her avid love of theatre, books and the Blue Jays gave her much pleasure. Elizabeth's keen intelligence, penetrating wit and caring nature will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019