MacDONALD, Elizabeth (nee MUNRO) September 9, 1939 - June 4, 2019 Peacefully, on June 4, 2019 in her 79th year. Survived by her beloved husband, Charles. Predeceased by her parents Willard and Derreen Munro (nee Haslett) and her sister Dereen (March 4, 2007). A Celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Jerrett Life Celebration Centre, 8088 Yonge St., Thornhill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in support of her love of animals or toward Cancer research.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019