ANDERSON, ELIZABETH MADELINE (BETH) At her home with family in Sutton, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Beth Anderson (nee McAlpine) of Sutton, beloved wife of the late Donald Anderson. Dear mother of Bonnie Hansen and her husband Jon of Etobicoke, Rick and his wife Janice of Gilford, Mark and his wife Linda of Sutton, Vicci McLean and her husband John of Sutton, and Rebecca McNally and her husband Ed of Aurora. Loving grandmother of Julie (Tom), Kari (Gillian) and Madeline (Omer); Jason (Emily), Joshua (Ashley) and Sara (Scott); Caleb, Kiley and Ethan (Melissa); and Shea McNally and great-grandmother of Thayn, Shelby, Minnie Beth, Jane, Henry, Cole and Avery. Dear sister of Don McAlpine of Keswick. Predeceased by her brother Horace McAlpine. Fondly remembered by her extended family, neighbours and many friends. Resting at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Sunday. Funeral Service in Knox United Church, 34 Market Street, Sutton, Monday at 2 p.m. with visitation in the church from 1 p.m. Cremation to follow. Interment of Cremated Remains, Queensville Cemetery. Memorial donations to Knox United Church, P.O. Box 989, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0 or Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation, Newmarket would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019