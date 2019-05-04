GRAY, Elizabeth Margaret Elizabeth Margaret Gray passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on Friday, April 26, 2019. Beloved mother of Laurel and Bobbi, she will be sadly missed by her sister Anne, step-son Randy, her grandchildren and extended family and her many friends. Her daughters extend their gratitude to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care Team, especially Dr. Albert Kirshen, R.N. Jodi Tiley and Dr. Melissa Melnitzer. The family will receive friends at a memorial service to be held at the Willowdale Emmanual United Church, 349 Kenneth Avenue, North York, on Saturday, May 11th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Temmy Latner Palliative Care Centre would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019