NIXON, ELIZABETH MARGARET 1933-2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth Nixon announce her passing on December 28, 2019. She was the widow of the late Dr Brian Nixon. She will be missed by her children Phoebe (the late Richard) Murray, Jane (Rob) Ryan, and John (Jennifer). Liz was the loving grandmother to Brian, Cara, Erin, Rachael, Maggie, Anna, James and Georgia and the great-grandmother to Daniel and Jason. Liz lived a full life in Northern Ireland and Brampton, Ontario before moving to Blenheim Community Village for her final years. Thank you to Dr Perkin and the staff at Blenheim Community Village for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Head and Neck Above Cancer": https:// lhsf.ca/event/head-and-neck-above-cancer or a charity of your choice. A celebration of Liz's life will be held in the spring.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 31, 2019