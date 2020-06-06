ELIZABETH MARION (Betty) KENN
KENN, ELIZABETH (Betty) MARION Peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Betty, beloved wife of Dennis Campbell, loving mother of Scott, Steven (Vanessa), Stuart (Alison) and Glenn (Paula). Sadly missed by her grandchildren Robert, Mikaela, Jeff, Ashlyn, Alysa, Randy, Justin and Dineen. Betty will be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. Predeceased by her husband Bruce. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.


Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
