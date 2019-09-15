ELIZABETH MARTIN TAYLOR

TAYLOR, ELIZABETH MARTIN (nee McGRATH) Born in Glasgow, Scotland on October 5, 1928. Passed away peacefully in Ajax, in her 91st year, on September 7, 2019. Mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed. A memorial visitation will be held at Giffen-Mack "Danforth" Funeral Home, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 11-12 p.m. Memorial Service to follow in the Peter Giffen Memorial Chapel at 12 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in Elizabeth's name to The Sick Kids Hospital Foundation. Online condlences can be left at www.giffenmackdanforth.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 15, 2019
