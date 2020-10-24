GODIN, Elizabeth Mary (nee HOWARD) ?After 7 months of persevering through the long-term effects of Covid, we sadly announce the death of Elizabeth Godin (née Howard). Sister to Paul (Jean), Jane (the late David), and Stephanie (Peter). Loving Aunt to Erin (Richard), Stephanie (Joe), Kim, Andrea (Dave), Colleen (Gregg) and Bernadette. Great-Aunt to Owen, Connor, Hannah, Evelyn, Malcolm, Tyson, Nolan and Ryleigh. Beth loved her family fiercely and she particularly enjoyed watching the newest generation grow. Beth is reunited with the love of her life David Fernandes (predeceased 2007), with whom she shared a wonderful life. She was so happy to spend a special few weeks at her cottage this summer that she and David built together. Beth had a long and successful career as a nurse and to this day remained close friends with many of her nursing colleagues. Beth will also be missed by the Godin family, as well as her many godchildren. Many thanks to Dr. Karen Weyman who provided loving care to Beth for over 20 years. Due to current Covid restrictions, a private family funeral has taken place. Condolences can be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation.