LONGARINI, ELIZABETH (LISA) MAUREEN (nee SMITH) With profound sadness we announce the passing of Lisa, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Lisa, a recently retired Registered Nurse at Kingston General Hospital, was heartbreakingly diagnosed with end-stage cancer July 22nd. With her two daughters by her side, Lisa fought a short but dignified battle; passing away September 27, 2020 at Providence Care Hospital in her 67th year, with both daughters at her bedside holding her hand. Survived by cherished daughters Andrea (Cory) and Laura (Navid), and her adored granddaughter Isla. Lisa was predeceased by her parents Jean and Richard Smith. She is lovingly remembered by sister Jennifer Smith, nephews Connor and Carson, and niece Emily MacDonald. A celebration of life is tentatively scheduled on Lisa's birthday, December 12th. Online condolences can be posted at www.gftompkinstownship.ca
Lisa faced cancer bravely, while never letting it dampen her beautiful spirit. When anyone else would have broken, Lisa remained strong - she was determined to stay with her daughters for as long as she could. She made broken look beautiful and strong look invincible; she walked with the universe on her shoulders and made it look like a pair of wings. Through her, we know what beauty, resilience and dignity truly look like. Momma Bear, we love you with all our heart, to the moon and back. We'll see you in our dreams, our beautiful angel.