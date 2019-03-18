McLEOD, Elizabeth (Betty) May 21, 1926 - March 13, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Betty on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital at the age of 92. Predeceased by her beloved husband John (Jackie). She leaves behind her son James, sister Mary and many nieces and nephews. Special Nana to Jason and Kristen. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 18, 2019