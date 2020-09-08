YAMASHITA, Elizabeth Michiko Born December 11, 1926, in Vancouver, B.C. Died peacefully on September 4, 2020, at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, in her 94th year. Beloved sister of David and Gordie, and sister-in-law of Lily and Grace. Predeceased by parents, Isoji and Etsu, brothers, George, Tom, Bruce and Roy; sister Mary, and sisters-in-law, Joanne, Mary and Kay. Fondly remembered by her friends, as well as many nieces and nephews, and their families. After receiving her Bachelor of Library Science from the University of Toronto, and her Masters of Library Science from McGill University, Elizabeth went on to spend most of her career at the Metropolitan Toronto Reference Library. She was an avid artist, photographer, cyclist, opera lover and world traveller. Special thanks to the staff at the Donway Place, as well as Dr. Deb Selby, Faye and the Palliative Care Team on K1E. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.



