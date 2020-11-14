WALCK, ELIZABETH (BETTY) MILDRED (HOUGH) November 1, 1916 – November 7, 2020 Betty passed away on November 7th at the Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, ON. The daughter of Elizabeth and Thomas Roberts, Betty was born in Toronto in 1916. She married Roy Hough of Scarborough, ON and had three sons. After Roy's death in 1964, Betty was left to raise three teenage sons as a single mother, a challenge which the boys didn't always make the easiest. Betty was also active in her church and was a frequent soloist at many churches in Toronto. In 1970, Betty built a house near Queensville, ON. During this period, she became self- employed as a Music Teacher, travelling to the city to teach voice and piano. Betty also became an avid traveller and although usually setting out alone, always returned home having made lasting friendships with people from various parts of the world. In 1979, Betty married the next love of her life, Howard Walck, of Sanborn, NY. In her new family, she had three stepsons. Although she had always wanted a daughter, she was more than blessed with her six daughters-in-law, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Betty and Howard shared over 32 years together, spending summers at their cottage on Canal Lake and winters in Sebring, FL. When they were in their nineties and the trip to Florida was no longer an option, they started to spend the winters at Cedarvale Lodge in Keswick, ON. When Howard passed away in 2011, Betty continued to summer at the cottage and winter at Cedarvale. In her 97th year, Betty again found love and companionship with Bill Young, another resident of Cedarvale, which inspired many people to realize you are never too old to find new love. Right to the end of her life, Betty was fully involved in the many activities at Cedarvale and outside with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Betty is survived by her companion, Bill Young; her sons and their wives: Gordon and Linda, Stephen and Gabrielle, Peter and Lorraine; her stepsons and their wives: Howard and Shirley, Douglas and Susan, and Dennis and Judy. She will be missed by her grandchildren: Andrew, Michelle, Kyle, Benn and step-grandchildren, Brent, Bruce, Jennifer, Craig, Ashleigh, Phillip, Kari, and Adam; and her 12 great-grandchildren. Due to Covid, a Celebration of Betty's Life will not take place until the late spring or summer of 2021. More information will be made available to family and friends once the final details are confirmed. Donations, in memory of Betty, can be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Canada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store