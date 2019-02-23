MURRAY, Elizabeth "Betty" Milne Adams (nee McDOUGALL) Passed away peacefully at Belmont House, Toronto on Thursday, February 14, 2019, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife, for 65 years, of George Murray. Cremation has taken place and private family service was held. Arrangements entrusted to Highland Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019