MINAKER, ELIZABETH "BETTY" 1917 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Robert Minaker. Predeceased by her loving parents, John Alan Roberts (Cardiff, Wales) and Christina Manderston (Edinburgh, Scotland), and by her devoted sister, Dorothy "Dot" Roberts. Betty gathered friends wherever she went during her long and adventurous life. Friends may gather for a memorial service and reception at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) on what would have been Betty's 102nd birthday, Saturday, March 30th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to St. Andrew's United Church, 117 Bloor Street East, Toronto M4W 3G8. Condolences and memories may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019