MONDOU, ELIZABETH (LYLA) (nee McADAM) 1938 – 2019 Lyla passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Hillsdale Terraces, Oshawa. Beloved wife of Maurice Mondou of 58 years. Loving mother of Dennis and Nicole, mother-in-law to Dave and Diane. Cherished mama of Breanna, Matthew and Christopher. Lyla will be missed by her siblings Pat, Desmond and Brian. Viewing at the Accettone Funeral Home, 384 Finley Avenue, Ajax, on Monday, June 17th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 18th at 11:00 a.m at St. John The Evangelist, 903 Giffard St., Whitby. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 16, 2019