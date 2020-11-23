MORRIS, Elizabeth "Betty" Quietly at her home, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, Elizabeth Lynch Scobbie Morris, nee Findlay of London, age 87. Beloved wife for 64 years of J. Victor Morris. Loving mother of Thomas and his wife Sue of Sudbury, Ann Rogers and her husband Leyland of Sardis, British Columbia, and Moira and her husband Jay Emslie of Richmond Hill. Dear grandmother of Robert (Kim), Tyrrell, Jenny (Eric), Angus (Amber), Christine (Will), Jasper, Michael, Daniel, Jacob, Hannah and Kyle and great-grandmother of Lily, Sophie, Liam, Lincoln, Lachlan and Liam. Sister of Jean Williamson, Charlie Findlay, and the late Sandra Baird, all in Scotland. Also remembered by many nieces and nephews. Betty was an incredibly loving and dedicated Mother, Wife, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. Her love and care for Victor were beyond words. Betty's intelligence and incredible work ethic were apparent in everything she ventured. A strong social conscience, Betty volunteered any of her spare time to the Hospital, Maycourt Club, and Church among others. Betty worried about others doing too much and would take on their loads too. Betty was a rock for all who were lucky to have known her. The world is going to miss her love, her passion, her wit and her kindness deeply. Visitation by appointment, on Monday, November 23rd from 2-4 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home, London, RSVP by phone to 519-433-7253. Private family service and interment, St. John's Cemetery, Arva. Memorial contributions to McCormick Care Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated.