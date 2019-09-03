BROWN, ELIZABETH ORLENE Passed away on August 29, 2019, in her 76th year. Loving mother of Linda, Sonny and Billy (Peggy). Adoring grandmother of Tristan, Christopher, Shana (Manny) and great-grandson Charlie. Dear sister of Geraldine, Jim (Laurie) and Frank (Sue), and the late Patricia and Jack. Predeceased by her parents James and Muriel Wildman. Celebration of Life at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Road), on Saturday, September 7, 2019, between 3 and 5 p.m. Donations in Orlene's honour may be made to the Canadian Lung Association.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 3, 2019