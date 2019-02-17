PANAGIOTOU, Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019, at home with family by her side, at the age of 72. Survived by husband Steven. Cherished mother of George Mougos (Maria), Peter Mougos (Denia) and Marianna (Vince Peca). Loving grandmother of Dimitri, Steven and Carmelina. Survived by her sister Hope (Mike) and brother Paul (Anne). Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., north of St. Clair Ave. E., Scarborough, 416-267-8229), on Monday, February 18th, from 3 - 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, February 19th, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 12 p.m. Interment to follow. Memorial donations to the or Operation Smile would be appreciated by the family. For more information, please visit www.etouch.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth PANAGIOTOU.
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 17, 2019