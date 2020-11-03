1/
Elizabeth (Betty) PENEDER
PENEDER, Elizabeth (Betty) Peneder, Elizabeth (Betty) passed away peacefully, at Mississauga Hospital on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Wilhelm Peneder, loving mother to Elaine (Doug), Irene and Bill (Lynne). Proud Grandma to Heather (Jackie), Greg (Laura), Amy, Rachel (Kevin) and Great-Grandma to Liam. Survived by her dear sister Sheila. Betty emigrated from Scotland in 1957 and began her lengthy career of 36 years at the WSIB in Toronto. At Betty's request, there will be no service, private cremation has taken place.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 3, 2020.
