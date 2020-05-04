ELIZABETH ROSEMARY BARNINGHAM
BARNINGHAM, ELIZABETH ROSEMARY (nee BIRRELL) Formerly Sallis January 12, 1952 - April 30, 2020 On this day, in my home in Owen Sound, I have left this realm on my own terms, with the support of Medical Assistance In Dying and Dying With Dignity. To my family and oh so many friends, an enormous thank you for all your tributes and the showing of so much love, compassion and understanding. Finally to my partner and soulmate with whom I've happily shared the past wonderful, adventurous forty years, Barney, "eh, I'm going straight home." In peace and love Liz.

Published in Toronto Star on May 4, 2020.
