SHARPE, Elizabeth "Bette" It is with deep sorrow that we announce that our matriarch, Elizabeth Sharpe (née Atkin) passed on March 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband David and two sons John (Nancy) and Brian. Bette was born on September 22, 1923 in Leamington, Ontario. She lived a life full of immeasurable love for her family who equally adored her. Bette will be sadly missed by her two loving daughters Joanne and Nancy (Richard), and her adoring grandchildren Ian, David (Leah) and Kevin. She will be remembered for her eagerness to learn, taking history classes well into her 90's, as well as her amazing memory sharing her vast experiences as stories to anyone who would listen. Most of all, Bette enjoyed summers on Mary Lake at the family cottage surrounded by all the family and friends she could find beds and food for. Visitation will be held at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, 110 Dundas Street East, Whitby, on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4 – 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at All Saints' Anglican Church, 300 Dundas Street West, Whitby, on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. Cremation followed by interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the and condolences may be expressed online at



wctownfuneralchapel.com Funeral Home W.C. Town Funeral Chapel

110 Dundas Street East

Whitby , ON L1N 2H7

