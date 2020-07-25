KILVERT, ELIZABETH SHELAGH "BETTY" (nee LAIRD) Passed away peacefully, on July 21, 2020, at Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf, Barrie, in her 104th year. Betty was born in Winnipeg to Augustine and Douglas Laird. Preceded in death by sisters, Kathleen Henderson and Patsy Esson. Loving wife of the late Phillip "Tam" Hanson Kilvert. Dear mother of Hugh Phillip and Shelagh Ann Dyer. Grandmother to Patrick and Stacey Kilvert, Alice Weir, Cathy Dyer and Ann Muscat. Great-grandmother of Zavier, Zarah, Zolan, Turner, Spencer, Lucy and Evan. Beloved mother-in-law to Marion Kilvert. Betty and her husband Tam moved to Toronto after WWII and set up a home there. Their retirement years took them to a hobby farm in West Gwillimbury. Betty was a great homemaker and animal lover. She was an avid golfer and belonged to the Toronto Golf Club. She was also a lifetime member of the Toronto Badminton and Racquet Club. Her family will miss her warm loving ways. Cremation has taken place. A family service will be held at the Churchill United Church on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca