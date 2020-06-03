CONNELLY, ELIZABETH SMITH Passed away peacefully, on May 30, 2020, of natural causes at Credit Valley Hospital, just 4 months shy of her 100th birthday. Elizabeth was an Analog-Digital Computer Operator on the Avro Arrow, a master teacher, an exemplary elementary school principal, a beloved wife of John Connelly (deceased), mother of Hugh (Marnie), John (Gloria), Kevin (Charlotte) and Joseph (Mary deceased), grandmother to Fiona and Gillian, Sarah and John (deceased), Erin, Jack and Shea and great-grandmother to Eleanor, Gareth, Liam, Henry and Thomas. A requiem mass will be held at St. Margaret's of Scotland Church at a later date. Donations in memory may be made to St. Margaret's of Scotland Church, 222 Ridley Boulevard, Toronto, ON M5M 3M6, or St. Vincent de Paul Society of Toronto. For condolences, pictures and additional information see jerrettfuneralhometoronto.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 3, 2020.