STIER, ELIZABETH "BETTY" (nee HEINEN) Passed away peacefully, on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care in London, Ontario, aged 94. Born in Rotterdam, on April 18, 1926, she lived in occupied Holland during WWII, met and married a soldier from the Canadian Army liberation forces, Robert (Bob) Vincent Stier, in 1945, and was married to him for 63 years until his passing in 2008. Betty arrived in Canada at Halifax in 1946, and lived in Toronto, and London, Ontario. She lived a long and peaceful life in Canada, always close to family. Mother of Patricia Elizabeth and Ronald Steven, grandmother of 8, and great-grandmother of 11 children. Sister of Dolf, Fyk, and Gerrard Heinen, and dear aunt to nieces and nephews. She was loved and respected by all who knew her for her lifelong commitment to her family. She will be dearly missed by all...rest in peace, Oma. At her request, no funeral service to be held. Betty's and Bob's ashes to be interred together. In lieu of flowers, donations to be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store