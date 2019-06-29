TAPPING, ELIZABETH (BETTY) (nee MORRISON) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Betty on Friday, June 21, 2019 at home with family at the age of 92. Betty was born on July 11, 1926 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The beloved wife of Bud (Clarence) Tapping (predeceased) and mother of Robbie Tapping (predeceased). Survived by her daughter Jane (Fred) Jakob. Grandchildren Laura (Edwin) Burnett, Michael (Kristine) Jakob. Great-grandchildren Harrison (Harry) and Grace Burnett. Brother John (Fran) Morrison. She was most grateful for the wonderful people in her life including those who provided her with the excellent home care she received in the final months of her life from her palliative care team and PSWs. Betty was grateful for the life she had and we are grateful to have known her. A Celebration of Life will take place July 11, 2019 at Graceview Presbyterian Church, 588 Renforth Dr., Etobicoke, ON, at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to Community Living Toronto, 20 Spadina Rd., Toronto, ON M5R 2S7, who made such a tremendous impact to Robbie's life or to Graceview Church.

