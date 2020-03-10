Home

Elizabeth VOLEJNIK

Elizabeth VOLEJNIK Obituary
Elizabeth Alzbeta Volejnik


Peacefully, on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Trillium Health Partners – Mississauga, at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Rudy. Dear mother of Michal Jencura and his wife Helen and predeceased by her daughter, Berta Buban and her husband, Milan. Loving grandmother to Milka, Milan, Jaroslava, Peter and great-grandmother of Milanka, Michael, Benjamin, Viktoria, Peter, Stefan, Peter and their families. Predeceased by her sisters Pavlina, Anna and Maria and her brother Andrej. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW), on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Roman Catholic Slovak Church, 5255 Thornwood Dr., Mississauga on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca

Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 10, 2020
