October 5, 1923 - September 7, 2019 Betty was born in Portabella, Scotland, to Robert and Isabella Naughton Wallace. They immigrated to Canada when she was 3-years-old, where they joined Isa's parents and five siblings in Toronto's West End. Although an only child, Betty had a happy childhood surrounded by a large extended family. She spent her career at the Ontario Department of Agriculture from which she retired after 35 years. Betty was a lovely lady, both in appearance and temperament. She was an avid reader, exceedingly frugal and fiercely independent, living alone well into her 90's. She leaves cousins in Scotland, Canada and the United States and many friends to mourn her. The family would like to thank the people at Qualicare for their wonderful care of Betty in her three final years. At Betty's request there will be no funeral. An interment gathering will be announced at a later date.

October 5, 1923 - September 7, 2019 Betty was born in Portabella, Scotland, to Robert and Isabella Naughton Wallace. They immigrated to Canada when she was 3-years-old, where they joined Isa's parents and five siblings in Toronto's West End. Although an only child, Betty had a happy childhood surrounded by a large extended family. She spent her career at the Ontario Department of Agriculture from which she retired after 35 years. Betty was a lovely lady, both in appearance and temperament. She was an avid reader, exceedingly frugal and fiercely independent, living alone well into her 90's. She leaves cousins in Scotland, Canada and the United States and many friends to mourn her. The family would like to thank the people at Qualicare for their wonderful care of Betty in her three final years. At Betty's request there will be no funeral. An interment gathering will be announced at a later date.

