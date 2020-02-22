|
MATTHEWS, Elizabeth Wedgeworth (nee PERRY) It is with sadness we announce the passing of Elizabeth Wedgeworth Matthews (nee Perry) at the age of 96, on February 14, 2020, in Cobourg, ON. Betty was predeceased by her loving husband Ian and is survived by her daughters Ann and Elaine, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty was born in Renfrew, Scotland, on July 5, 1923 and lived there until moving to Canada with Ian in 1946, living most of their married life in Toronto, until moving to Cobourg in 2003. Mom will be lovingly remembered for her spirit, her gentle kindness, her strength of character and will always be cherished by us for her "love of family". As per her wishes, there will be no service; family will have a private dedication at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020