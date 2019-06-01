WISEMAN, ELIZABETH (BETTY) It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Elizabeth (Betty) Wiseman (née Ivany) on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 6:15 a.m., at MacKenzie Health Hospital in Richmond Hill. Preceded by loving husband Percy and to be deeply missed by her children Keith (Vicki), Karen (Robert Cloutier) and Kathy (Bill Konduros). Nanny is lovingly remembered by grandchildren Chris (Jessica), Jeff (CJ), Justin, Marie-France (Erik), Tamara and Kristi and so many other family and friends. A celebration of nanny's love and life to be held at Scott Funeral Home, 7776 Kipling Ave., Woodbridge, Ontario, on Monday, June 3rd.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019