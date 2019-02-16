CHOMEY, ELLA (nee FEWCHUK) At Lakeridge Health in Ajax on Monday, February 11, 2019, at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Ernest Chomey. Loving mother of David and Sandi, James, Ruth Smith and Barbara LeBlanc. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Ella will be sadly missed by her many family and friends. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Pickering Village (Ajax), 905-428-8488, on Tuesday, February 19th from 10 to 11 a.m. The Service will be held in the chapel at 11 a.m. A reception with light refreshments will follow in the McEachnie Family Centre. If so desired, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019