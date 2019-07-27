Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELLA ELEANORA REID. View Sign Service Information Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen 4115 Lawrence Ave East West Hill , ON M1E2S2 (416)-281-6800 Obituary

REID, ELLA ELEANORA 1938 - 2019 In the afternoon of July 19, 2019, Ella passed away quietly at home in the presence of loved ones after a courageous year and a half fight with liver cancer. Ella was born in Granada, Alberta, grew up in Toronto, Ontario, Salmon Arm, BC and Clearwater, BC. In 1959, she joined the RCAF, serving in Metz, France, St. Hubert, Quebec and Ottawa, Ontario, where she met her husband, Bob. They married in 1965 and together left the service, moving to Vancouver in 1968 where they had 3 children before moving to Scarborough in 1974. Ella is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert; and is the devoted mother of Christopher, Gregory and Suzan Reid. She was predeceased by her brothers, Len Kurta and Eddie Kurta and survived by brother John Kurta, sister-in-law Edwina, sister Iva Bonar, sister-in-law Nancy Kurta, brother-in-law Allen Reid and his wife Wendy. Ella's joy of family was shared with her garden, nature walks, playing cards at Heron park and especially all the ladies at Scarborough Needlearts Guild. The family wishes to thank the nurses at LHIN and St. Elizabeth for the care and support they provided during her final months at home. Ella will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. At Ella's request, donations may be made to the Scarborough Needlearts Guild or the Jeanie Kindall Fund. For information on how to contribute, please contact Kim at 905-666-5996. Private family arrangements entrusted to the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, 416-281-6800.

