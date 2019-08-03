Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella (Aileen) INCHES. View Sign Obituary

INCHES, Ella (Aileen) We are sad to announce the passing of Ella (Aileen) Kerr Inches on July 24, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Ella is survived by her brother Bob (Lou) Inches. Ella was predeceased by her sisters Marjory "Jean" (John) Hodgson, Doreen (Gerald) Maddigan and Nancy (Lou) Murchison. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces Robbie Wilson-Inches, Cheri (Vincent) Anthony, Charlene Hodgson, Dawn (Paul) Noseworthy and by her nephews William (Linda) and John Hodgson (Sharron), as well numerous other nieces, grandnieces and nephews. Times spent with Ella were always special. She treasured many friendships made over her lifetime and kept in contact with those as close as next door and down the street to those living in Ottawa, Florida, Pennsylvania, Britain and South Africa. Ella loved to keep in touch by phone or through writing long letters accompanied by pictures that she had taken. Ella maintained friendships made in school as a pen pal assignment. She was especially close with her friend Sara Lee (James) Barbour whom she had many fond memories of. Ella had many passions in her life. Ella was a founding member and first Secretary-Treasurer of the York County Bowman. A skilled and award-winning archer, she spent many years devoted to the sport along with her brother Bob. She was a dog lover who owned and trained several miniature black poodles to achieve obedience and companion dog ratings with both the Canadian and American Kennel Clubs. An avid photographer she enjoyed capturing life's moments in black and white and colour. She enjoyed developing the black and whites in her own dark room. Ella worked at Maclean Hunter Ltd for her entire adult life. She enjoyed a good laugh and took pride in her work. She always had a coke by her side and a pocket book not far away. Ella enjoyed travelling around North America with her mother as well as with Jean and family. A special thank you to her niece Robbie who was a frequent visitor of Ella and provided extra care and compassion during her time at Fieldstone Commons and in her final days. As per Ella's wishes, her body was donated to science to further medical research and learning. There will not be a service at this time. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Ella's name.

