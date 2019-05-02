MELENSON, Ella Maude Passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019 in her 96th year. Predeceased by beloved husband Tracy (2007) and dear son Laurie (Larry) 2015. Survived by brother Bolen and daughter-in-law Cheri. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Clair O'Connor Community for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, dontations to St. Clair O'Connor Community and Michael Garron Hospital. Visitation will be held at the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home Danforth, May 4, 2019, 4-6 p.m. and a Service to follow May 5th at 11 a.m. Burial to take place on May 6, 2019 at Shelburne Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 2, 2019