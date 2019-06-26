MILNE, ELLA VERNA MARIE Surrounded by family, Ella passed peacefully on June 23, 2019, at Michael Garron Hospital, aged 92. Ella will be lovingly remembered by Grant, her devoted husband of 73 years. Ella was predeceased by her daughter Virlie Sleightholm and was a proud and loving grandmother to Matthew and great-grandmother to Tommy. Eldest of eight, mother to all, Nan to a few. Ella's life-work was her family and she took her job seriously. Ella was a testament to the power of kindness and impacted more lives than she realized. Rest well, Nan. You've earned it. Cleanest kitchen '50 - '19. Friends and family will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Thursday, June 27th from 2–4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, June 28th at 1-2 p.m. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. with interment to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 26, 2019